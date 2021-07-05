Click to share this via email

Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven just hit an important life milestone.

With a little help from her dad, the 16-year-old has been learning how to drive.

Hart took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo from one of their recent lessons.

The photo sees Heaven sitting behind the driver’s wheel confidently, while the comedian takes a selfie from the passenger’s seat.

“My little girl is growing up,” he wrote in the caption.

Hart shares Heaven and son Hendrix, 13, with ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

The actor and wife Eniko Hart are also parents to 8-month-old daughter Kaori Mai and son Kenzo Kash, 3.