“Wolverine” fans are getting seriously excited thanks to Hugh Jackman’s latest social media post.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself with Marvel Cinematic Universe producer, Kevin Feige.

Hugh Jackman posted these pics to his Instagram story today 👀 #Wolverine with Kevin Feige?? pic.twitter.com/qnUc7ucsqI — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) July 5, 2021

The photo sparked speculation that Jackman could soon be about to reprise his role as Wolverine for a new Marvel project.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jackman previously told press that he would sharpen his Wolverine claws for an “Avengers” movie.

“Every time I saw an ‘Avengers’ movie, I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen,’” he said.

Jackman added, “I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”