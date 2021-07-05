Katie Thurston and new suitor Blake Moynes were quick to hit it off on this week’s episode of “The Bachelorette“.

The show kicked off with the pair heading out on a romantic one-on-one date.

After their dreamy horseback ride, Moynes admitted that he felt like he’d known Thurston “forever”, while the Bachelorette commented on their “natural and fun” connection.

The duo even locked lips, with Thurston telling Moynes “You’re a good kisser.”

Later on in the date, Moynes asked Thurston to explain where her sex-positive nature stems from.

Thurston previously opened up about experiencing a situation “where there wasn’t consent.”

“I’m really sorry to hear that. No one deserves to go through that,” said Moynes. “I have a new appreciation for you and who you are. I know how hard it is to talk about.”

He continued, “I hope you know that, regardless of what you’ve been through, I’ll always be very, very mindful of that topic. Just because I have been open and declared that I am very sex positive, I never want you to feel a certain way or scared of me in any form like that.”

After his response, Thurston was prompted to give Moynes a rose, noting that she felt “giddy” over the Canadian native.

“I could see myself walking away with Blake at the end of this,” she gushed. “There. I said it. But it’s the truth.”

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays on ABC.