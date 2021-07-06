Click to share this via email

Gwen Stefani’s beautiful Vera Wang wedding dresses incorporated heartfelt tributes to her family.

The singer and country music star Blake Shelton tied the knot at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma on July 3.

Stefani’s first gown featured a sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and a tumbled tulle skirt.

According to People, the accompanying veil was embroidered with the names of Stefani and Shelton, as well Stefani’s sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, who she shares with ex-Gavin Rossdale.

Meanwhile, Stefani’s reception dress featured three baby love birds representing her kids.

The showbiz couple started dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on “The Voice”.

Shelton had just filed for divorce from his second wife, Miranda Lambert, as Stefani announced her split from her husband of 13 years, Rossdale.