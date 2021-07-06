Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore are making the most of being able to travel again.

The pair have been soaking up the sun in Santorini, Greece, both sharing numerous snaps on social media.

Moore posed with her 32-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, in one photo.

They wished everyone a happy Fourth of July, as they smiled for the camera while enjoying a boat trip.

RELATED: Demi Moore, Emma Heming Celebrate Bruce Willis With ‘Girl Dad’ Posts On Father’s Day

Willis has also been posing up a storm on her own Instagram account, gushing over being in “paradise.”

RELATED: Demi Moore Shares Sexy ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Bikini Throwback In Hilarious ‘Then Vs. Now’ Post

Demi then captured the perfect Santorini sunset from her boat in another vid: