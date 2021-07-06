This might be a first for a movie musical.

During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, Marion Cotillard teased some of the wild and sexy stunts featured in Leos Carax’s new musical “Annette” with co-star Adam Driver.

“On most classic musicals, you record your songs in advance and then you do playback on the set. But there, Leos wanted everything to be completely live,” she said, according to the Independent.

“It added to the complexity of the set: we found ourselves singing in very complicated positions, doing back-crawling or mimicking cunnilingus; acrobatic positions that technically modify your song [the way you sing],” she explained.

Cotillard added, “But that was the effect Leos was looking for: he wanted the voices modified, thwarted, by the real [situation].”

The actress also teased that musical fans will be surprised at the level of sexuality featured in the film, including “sexual tickling”.

“We strangely never see people f***ing or doing trivial things in musical comedies,” Cotillard said.

“Annette” is Carax’s first film since the highly acclaimed “Holy Motors” (2012), and features music by Sparks. It is set for release later this summer.