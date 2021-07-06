She’s on a boat!
On Monday, Lizzo took to Instagram to share a series of videos and photos from her wild Fourth of July party on a mega-yacht in Marina Del Rey.
In the clips, Lizzo, in a bright green bikini, dances with friends. She refers to the holiday as Juneteenth Part 2 in the caption.
In another video, Liz’s friends take shots, using her butt for a table.
Finally, the “Truth Hurts” singer also posed for professional-quality photos in her bikini, joking, “My strings got lost.”