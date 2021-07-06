Mary Weinrib, mother of Rush lead singer Geddy Lee, has passed away.

In her obituary, the 95-year-old Holocaust survivor is said to have grown up in a Jewish shtetl in Poland, which was later occupied by German forces during the Second World War.

During the war, she was forced into labour camps and concentration camps, where she met her husband, Morris Weinrib.

After the war, the couple reunited and immigrated to Canada. Morris passed away suddenly in 1965, leaving Mary to raise three children and run the variety store they had built.

Mary was a big supporter of her son Geddy and his band Rush, appearing in their 2010 documentary “Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage”. She was also featured alongside her son in Dave Grohl’s docuseries “From Cradle to Stage”.

“From a very early age, I knew that my parents were Holocaust survivors,” Geddy said in that series. “In fact, I knew that almost all my family were Holocaust survivors. Most survivors don’t discuss it but I felt lucky in a way because it wasn’t a mystery in my house.”