The Olympics dream of Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica is coming true.

Springsteen is set to make her Olympics debut after being named in the U.S. equestrian jumping team for Tokyo.

She took to Instagram Tuesday to confirm that she and her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve had been picked for the team, with jumping events scheduled for Aug. 2-7, People reported.

The 29-year-old, who has represented the U.S. numerous times over the years, wrote that she’d been “dreaming of this” since she could remember in a sweet social media post.

Springsteen, who has been on horseback for most of her life, previously told People: “I started riding when I was really little. My mom had always wanted to ride so when we moved to New Jersey she started taking lessons.

“Our home is right across the road from one of the top junior training barns – and I went right into that when I was a teenager.”

“I started competing and doing the jumpers, then I turned professional. It all really happened pretty naturally.”