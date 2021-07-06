Tayshia Adams thinks Canada’s Blake Moynes is a great fit for Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

Season 17 of “The Bachelorette” contained a shocking twist as season 16 veteran Moynes returned to the show. Moynes previously competed for Adams and Clare Crawley’s hearts, and actually reached out to Thurston after Matt James’s season of “The Bachelor”.

RELATED: Hannah Brown Asks For ‘Prayers’ After Suffering Neck Injury

Tayshia Adams joins @GMA LIVE to dish on Katie’s quest to find love and more. On Monday night’s episode of @BacheloretteABC, Katie’s suitors found out that Blake, who appeared on Adams' season, was joining the group.@tayshia#TheBachelorettehttps://t.co/kbO5VOWNnO — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 6, 2021

“It’s difficult for both the guys and the Bachelorette. But at the same time, love is the goal and sometimes you need to take uncomfortable risks,” Adams argued. “I just know he has a really good heart. He’s genuine, he’s sincere, and he is ready for marriage.

“And that’s really what Katie was looking for. She said from Day 1, looking at me, ‘I want to get engaged at the end of this.’ And Blake had all the right intentions, so I figured it would be a great match.”

RELATED: Trista Sutter Opens Up About Husband Ryan’s Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Former Bachelorettes Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe host the current season of “The Bachelorette”.