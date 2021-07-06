The relationship between Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump’s former top aide, and daughter Claudia Conway, 17, appears to be on the mend.

Claudia, a notable TikTok personality, was a vocal Trump detractor who touched on the frayed relationship with her parents on social media. In January, a topless photo of Claudia was posted to Kellyanne’s Twitter. Claudia updated fans on her status in a series of new TikTok videos.

RELATED: Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Finds Out Her Fate On ‘American Idol’

@notclaudiaconway time teaches you growth and maturity and i am extremely grateful we are better ♬ original sound – rebellious

“I was seeking help, earlier this year, last year,” Claudia said in one of the videos. “I am happy and I am safe. My relationship with my mom is actually really good right know… We got the guidance we needed together.

“She’s been through things, traumas, that I can’t even fathom,” she added. “I love her. Things are much better. I’m grateful.”

Claudia rejected rumours that she was forced to give this update.

RELATED: Claudia Conway Says She Is ‘Not Happy’ With Her ‘American Idol’ Audition

“No, it was not a publicity stunt,” said Claudia. “Yes, I was in an unsafe place. Yes, we are better now and I’m safe and our relationship is great. A lot of people think I’m being forced to say these things. I’m not.”

“Everything was not a publicity stunt. It was not for attention. It was not for clout,” she reassured viewers. “It was simply to raise awareness.”