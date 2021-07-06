Tiffany has the perfect person in mind to play her in a movie.

The ’80s pop star is on the new episode of “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef”, and during the conversation the host asks whom she would cast in a Tiffany biopic.

“Well, younger Tiffany, I’m not sure. That would be really kind of interesting. I’d have to think about that one a little bit more in-depth,” she says. “Probably the older Tiffany, I don’t know. Let’s pick a fabulous redhead, like Julia Roberts, shall we. She is one of my favourites!”

Asked whether she plans to write a memoir at some point, Tiffany says, “Oh, definitely. Definitely. We’ve been talking about it for years. I think it’s, it’s going to be right on time, you know, maybe the next couple of years or so, but that’s definitely going to happen, for sure.”

The singer came to prominence in 1987 with her cover of Tommy James and the Shondells’ classic “I Think We’re Alone Now”. She also had hits with “Could’ve Been” and a cover of the Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There”.