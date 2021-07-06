Julia Haart, a fashion mogul and former ultra-Orthodox Jewish community member, lives a wild life in Netflix’s new reality series “My Unorthodox Life”.

Netflix released a trailer for “My Unorthodox Life” on Tuesday.

Julia Haart and Robert Brotherton — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

“Meet the Haarts!” a synopsis for the series begins.

“Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four. Her children include Batsheva, a TikToker who got married at 19, Miriam, an app designer carving her own path, Shlomo, a future lawyer navigating dating in New York City, and Aron, a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures.”

Julia Haart and Aron Hendler — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

“My Unorthodox Life” premieres July 14 on Netflix.