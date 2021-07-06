Kelly Ripa is solving an Instagram mystery regarding her feet.
The “Live” co-host set the record straight Monday after noticing some comments on a recent family photo.
“Maybe I’m just jet-lagged, but can you explain to me,” Ripa said in an Instagram Story video, “why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?”
Her husband Mark Consuelos chimed in, “It looks like you’re missing a leg.”
Ripa insisted, “Well, obviously I’m not because there it is in the other photos. Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other?”
“Guys are weirdos. You are. There I said it,” the star quipped.
Ripa later gave proof, insisting: “Sorry you all have to see this.”
“Look at this foot,” Consuelos then said, but that’s where Ripa drew the line, telling her other half: “I’m not showing them your feet. They’ve been through enough.”
The Ripa-Consuelos clan have been sharing snaps from their deferred Italy-Greece vacation celebrating their eldest son Michael’s graduation.