Kelly Ripa is solving an Instagram mystery regarding her feet.

The “Live” co-host set the record straight Monday after noticing some comments on a recent family photo.

“Maybe I’m just jet-lagged, but can you explain to me,” Ripa said in an Instagram Story video, “why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?”

Her husband Mark Consuelos chimed in, “It looks like you’re missing a leg.”

Credit: Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Ripa insisted, “Well, obviously I’m not because there it is in the other photos. Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other?”

“Guys are weirdos. You are. There I said it,” the star quipped.

Ripa later gave proof, insisting: “Sorry you all have to see this.”

“Look at this foot,” Consuelos then said, but that’s where Ripa drew the line, telling her other half: “I’m not showing them your feet. They’ve been through enough.”

The Ripa-Consuelos clan have been sharing snaps from their deferred Italy-Greece vacation celebrating their eldest son Michael’s graduation.