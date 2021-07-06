Britney Spears’ legal situation is changing once again.

According to a report from TMZ, the pop star’s lawyer Sam Ingham, who represents her in her conservatorship, is set to resign.

The report claims that Ingham, is “extremely upset” at the statement Spears gave in court in which she said she never knew she could end the conservatorship.

Sources told TMZ that the lawyer “regularly gave Britney options, including requesting that the conservatorship should end, but she never wanted to pull the plug.”

While Spears did reportedly talk to Ingham about removing her father Jamie from the conservatorship, sources say the final straw for the lawyer was Spears claiming in court that he never informed her of his legal requirements.

The report also states that more resignations from Spears’ team are expected this week. On Monday, the singer’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigned, citing her retirement from performing.

Ingham has repped Spears for the last 13 years.