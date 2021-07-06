Gwyneth Paltrow is giving back to her longtime assistant Kevin.

For the latest episode of HGTV’s hit series, “Celebrity IOU”, the Oscar-winning actress teams up with home reno superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise Kevin with an epic home makeover.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Her Daughter Apple Has Never Seen One Of Her Movies

In a sneak peek at the episode, Paltrow helps the Scott brothers update Kevin’s kitchen, living area, and loft space before he moves into his newly purchased Southern California condo.

“Kevin has been an incredible constant in my life and I trust him with everything,” Paltrow said. “He’s my right-hand man. He’s such a good person and he’s always taking care of other people.”

Paltrow will help the brothers during every step of the process, including the demolition of the kitchen, re-plastering the fireplace, and installing the new iron staircase railing.

“Words truly cannot express how much I love Kevin,” she added. “He’s my family. He has done so much for me over the past decade-plus and I just am so excited to be able to do something for him.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ Is Her Only Film That She Can Rewatch

ET Canada recently caught up with the Scott brothers to chat about their upcoming collab with Paltrow, and they admitted that out of all the celebs they’ve met for the show, the “Iron Man” alum was the most “intimidating.”

“She was SO confident in her design skills that she took the reins and I’ve never had that with any celebrity before,” Jonathan said. “Usually they’re collaborative, this is new to them but she was so confident, and so into the design so she grabbed the reins and made all the decisions, so I was like, ‘Whoa.'”

Paltrow’s episode of “Celebrity IOU” airs on July 12 on HGTV.