Miley Cyrus put on an incredible show in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The singer belted out some epic covers for the July 4th celebrations, including Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas” and Canadian band The Guess Who’s “American Woman”.

Cyrus was joined on stage by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Kylie Sonique Love to perform the latter.

THIS is the new AMERICAN WOMAN! 🇺🇸 ❤️💋🇺🇸💋 @xosonique IS my Miss America!!!!!!!!!! You take the crown mama! #MothersDaughter pic.twitter.com/08iTRiS34a — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 5, 2021

The musician told the crowd before singing “Heaven or Las Vegas”: “Now I’m gonna do a classic Miley — no, I’m not gonna show my titties are something — but I am gonna sing a song that no one f**king knows.

“But you will know it after tonight. And I’ve seen the tweets — ‘Stop doing covers’ — but yet, somehow, ‘Jolene’ was requested. So: one for me. This song is called ‘Heaven or Las Vegas’ for obvious reasons.”

Lyrics to the 1990 hit include, “Singing of a famous street/ I want to love, I’ve all the wrong glory/ But is it Heaven or Las Vegas?/ But you’re much more brighter than the sun is to me.”

Cyrus’ performance also saw her show her support for the #FreeBritney movement while performing her classic “Party in the U.S.A”.

Cyrus adjusted the lyrics of the song, which features references to both Jay-Z and Spears, to shout out, “The taxi man turned on the radio, he turned to me and said, ‘Free Britney, Free Britney!’”

The star added, “We love Jay-Z, but we got to free this b***h. It’s stressing me the f**k out!”