“Hi, my name is Val.”

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video debuted the first trailer for the new documentary “Val”, about the life of actor Val Kilmer.

The highly intimate documentary is comprised of home movies shot by Kilmer over a period of four decades, revealing intimate details of his personal life, his career, and his battle with cancer.

“For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video,” the official description reads. “He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like ‘Top Gun’, ‘The Doors’, ‘Tombstone’, and ‘Batman Forever’.”

Val Kilmer – Photo: Amazon Studios

“This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.”

In recent years, Kilmer has faced hurdles with speech after undergoing surgery for throat cancer.

“I’m still recovering and it is difficult to talk and to be understood,” the actor says in the trailer, with the help of a voice box. “But I want to tell my story more than ever.”

“Val” hits Amazon Prime Video on August 6.