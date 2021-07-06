Experience the origins of “The Kingsman” in the new trailer for “The King’s Man”.

20th Century Fox Canada released a trailer for “The King’s Man” on Tuesday.

A synopsis for the movie reads, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in ‘The King’s Man’.”

The latest instalment in the “The Kingsman” movie franchise, based on The Secret Service comic book by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, serves as a prequel to 2014’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and 2017’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”.

“The King’s Man” stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. It is directed by Matthew Vaughn.

“The King’s Man” premieres on Dec. 22 in theatres.