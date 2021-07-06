Paris Hilton is keeping her old friend Britney Spears in her thoughts.

During the latest episode of her podcast “This Is Paris” the “Simple Life” alum, 40, addressed Spears’ heartbreaking testimony amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

“It was so hard to hear her whole testimony, like, I knew she was being controlled but not in ways like that,” Hilton said. “It just broke my heart.”

Hilton also addressed her own abuse she suffered as a teen: “Dealing with it as a teenager was hard, but I can’t imagine still, as an adult, after working your entire life… she’s a legend, she’s an icon, she’s a mother, she’s amazing, and she has these people controlling her money and her life.”

She added, “I’m so proud of her for speaking up and using her voice.”

Britney is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth. I know personally how hard it is to come forward to tell your story, and so I hope Britney knows that she is so loved and supported by the world right now. ❤️👑 #FreeBritneyNOW pic.twitter.com/4DGyY5CH0Z — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 6, 2021

During her testimony in court last month, Spears brought up Hilton’s past claims of abuse.

“To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn’t believe any of it,” she said. “I’m sorry… I’m an outsider and I’ll just be honest, I didn’t believe it, and maybe I’m wrong and that’s why I didn’t want to say any of this to anybody to the public, because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, ‘She’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears.’ I’m not lying. I just want my life back.”

But during the latest episode of “This Is Paris”, Hilton hinted that she did not take offence at Spears’ comments.

“A lot of people have been asking me that, and I don’t think she meant it that way. I think she meant that when she saw it, she couldn’t even believe it. She meant that when people hear that, they go, ‘Oh, it’s Britney Spears or it’s Paris Hilton, they have these perfect lives. Who is going to believe it?'”

Hilton explained that she thinks Spears thought, “I didn’t even believe Paris so who’s going to believe me?”

I will always support and love Britney. She is so kind and sweet, and she deserves her freedom. I’ve been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free. ❤️ We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse. pic.twitter.com/tpJz1Zy41D — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 6, 2021

