André Gower is on the mend after a scary heart attack.

Gower, a star of the 1987 cult-classic comedy-horror film “The Monster Squad”, revealed on Sunday that he suffered a near-fatal heart attack.

“Yesterday, I apparently went and had a heart attack,” said the actor in a video posted on Facebook. “Apparently, according to the info, it was a pretty decent one. I was playing tennis with my good buddy Mike, I started not feeling really well, and, long story short, after a few minutes of not getting better, my buddy Mike scooped me up in his car.

“We first went to an urgent care, and they immediately saw what was happening, and threw me in an ambulance, and I jammed over to the big ER, and wasn’t there very long, went straight to the cath lab [catheterization laboratory], so from almost the door to the ambulance to the cath lab, and had two lines put in my femoral artery and vein, they went up in through the vessels into my heart.”

The actor says the incident was close to being fatal.

“My right coronary artery ended up being 100 per cent blocked with a giant blood clot. Apparently, according to the people that worked on me and the excellent cath lab team, we got here with about 10 minutes to spare.”

“That’s the update there. I am still in the ICU. They’ve just removed my two main lines, which is good, which means my heart is working adequately enough to take the pacemaker out and the lines,” Gower concluded. “But we’ll see in another day or two and go from there.”

A GoFundMe page, set up for Gower’s medical bills, has raised more than $40,000 of its $250,000 goal at the time of this writing.