Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former chief of staff Catherine St-Laurent is speaking about what it was like to work for the couple.

St-Laurent, who has also previously worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, told The Cut: “It was an incredible experience.

“They are incredibly talented and creative leaders. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling.”

St-Laurent has since announced on LinkedIn that she’s transitioned to a role as advisor for Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation.

She began working with Harry and Meghan in 2020 when they stepped down as senior royals and relocated to California. She served as the pair’s chief of staff, as well as executive director of their non-profit organization Archewell.

St-Laurent, from Montreal, added, “I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that.”

“It’s been a privilege working closely with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, helping to establish Archewell Foundation in its first year,” she said as she moved to her latest role for the couple, according to People.

“Their commitment to compassion and well-being has been the undercurrent of all our activities, both within the organization as well as with impactful projects of the foundation on the ground. I am deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished together and I’m honoured to remain on as an advisor.”