Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Family drama hardly gets more dramatic than this.

On Tuesday, HBO debuted the first trailer for “Succession” season 3, heralding the highly anticipated return of the acclaimed drama.

RELATED: ‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Reveals His Attempt To Date Kim Kardashian Failed

The trailer picks up where season 2 left off: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season 2, Logan Roy begins season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war,” the official description reads.

RELATED: ‘Succession’ Creator ‘Un-Thanks’ Coronavirus During Emmy Speech For Outstanding Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and more are all returning for season 3, along with newcomers Sanaa Lathan, Hope Davis, Adrien Brody, and Alexander Skarsgård.

“Succession” season 3 premieres this fall.