BTS are heading to the wild, wild west.

In a brand new teaser for their latest music video, “Permission To Dance”, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran, the K-pop band is decked out in denim for a roadside spectacle.

While the 30 second clip doesn’t show much, ARMY can expect BTS’ signature dance moves, but this time with a country spin.

Sheeran previously teased the song he wrote for BTS during a virtual appearance on “Most Requested Live”, discussing fatherhood, his new single “Bad Habits” and more, the singer revealed, “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record.”

Adding, “And they’re super, super cool guys as well.”

“Permission To Dance” will be featured on BTS’s upcoming CD version of their hit single “Butter”, which is expected to drop on July 9.

The music video for “Permission To Dance” will also release on July 9.