“The Bachelorette” alum Josh Murray went AWOL after getting hit by a drunk driver.

Murray took to his Instagram Stories to address his brief absence from social media. The Bachelor Nation star informed his fans that he and his friends were struck by a drunk driver, presumably on Independence Day.

RELATED: Tayshia Adams Says Blake ‘Had All The Right Intentions’

Photo: Instagram/Josh Murray

“Sorry if I’ve been MIA for a couple days to those asking, figured this was easier to write here. My friends and I were hit by a drunk driver on the lake a couple days ago after the fireworks,” Murray wrote on Tuesday. “One of my buds got hurt bad but thankfully will recovery after many surgeries. Others were shaken up obviously. I’m fine physically for most part.”

“Anyways, hope y’all had a great fourth [of July] and be safe out there. Just got my phone back, so sorry for no responses for a couple days,” he concluded. “Say a couple prayers for my bud when you get a chance.’

RELATED: Katie Thurston Swoons Over New Suitor Blake Moynes

Murray, 36, was a contestant on season 10 of “The Bachelorette”, getting engaged to Andi Dorfman. He subsequently appeared on and won season three of “Bachelor in Paradise”.