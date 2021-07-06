The fallout from Britney Spears’ court testimony continued on Tuesday with the resignation of her longtime manager Larry Rudolph.

While a Los Angeles judge subsequently denied Spears’ request that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed as conservator, Rudolph’s resignation comes just days after Bessemer Trust — which had served as co-conservator, managing the singer’s finances — announced it was terminating its conservatorship in response to Spears’ request.

Prior to that, conservator Jodi Montgomery issued a statement announcing that she plans on creating “a path for termination” that would end her role as conservator, responsible for ensuring her personal care and well being. According to Montgomery’s prior statement, she said that she and the medical team she’d assembled “have had one primary goal — to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.”

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Conservator Jodi Montgomery Plans To Create ‘A Path For Termination Of The Conservatorship’

However, that doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon, judging by a brief statement that Montgomery issued on July 6.

“Ms. Montgomery has no plans to step down as Ms. Spears’ Temporary Conservator of the Person,” says Montgomery in her statement, obtained by ET Canada.

“She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person,” she added, claiming that Spears herself specifically requested that Montgomery remain conservator.

“Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve,” the statement concluded. “Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so.”

RELATED: Report: Britney Spears Lawyer To Resign From Conservatorship

Montgomery’s latest statement, however, contradicts an earlier court filing from Jamie Spears.

“Ms. Spears told the Court on June 23 that she opposed being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues,” the court filing reads. “These statements contradict the notion that Ms. Spears would seek to have Ms. Montgomery appointed as her permanent Conservator of the Person.”

That court filing also addressed Spears’ complaints, alleging that Montgomery was solely to blame. “Mr. Spears, therefore, was greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties and suffering,” the document reads, “and he believes that there must be an investigation into those claims.”