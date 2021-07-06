Boredom looks good on Paulina Porizkova.

During some downtime on a trip to Rome, the model, 56, bared it all in a cheeky mirror selfie, showing it off for her Instagram followers.

As she detailed in the post’s caption, she was taking a bath when she thought it might be fun to snap the sexy shot.

“My hotel Eden in Rome, has, besides a beautiful room I’m staying in, this pretty happening bathroom. After work and a leisurely bath, I was bored, which led to this celebration of narcissism, the naked selfie,” Porizkova wrote.

She continued: “What else was there to do? I mean, besides things like reading a good book or watching Italian TV. 😜 But it made me wonder what would happen if you gave a man a mirror and a camera and lots of spare time, versus a woman.”

She also added her signature hashtags, “#BetweenJLoAndBettyWhite #SexyHasNoExpirationDate #NudeSelfie.”

Porizkova regularly shares nearly nude selfies on the social media platform.