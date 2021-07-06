Click to share this via email

Twitter is having way too much fun roasting Diddy.

It all started when the music superstar, 51, shared a wild video of himself eating a mango poolside on Tuesday, spitting words of inspiration.

“You could do it,” Diddy said in the clip. “You could be whoever you want. You could be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backdrop. I ain’t special. I just want it. I want it bad, you feel me? I won’t allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard.”

But it was Diddy’s caption that sent Twitter overboard.

“One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face,” he said. “At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE! #LOVE 🖤✨💫”

The hilarious reaction quickly took over Twitter, with fans playfully roasting Diddy.

Roaches on their lunch break hearing Diddy lying on them: pic.twitter.com/JZR79lUjgT — The Nostalgia Queen ➐ 👸🏽 (@Snow_Blacck) July 6, 2021

Diddy was in his house like https://t.co/AJXxgagqH4 pic.twitter.com/MBHpEf61RB — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) July 6, 2021

Diddy lying…. I had roaches and never do they sit still on your face, roaches got places to be and shit to do — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 6, 2021

The roaches headed to chill on diddy face while he sleeps like pic.twitter.com/Z8U4Yo14MX — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) July 6, 2021

When Diddy mom find out he on the internet lying pic.twitter.com/2j88Q64iJy — elusive. (@hilholla) July 6, 2021