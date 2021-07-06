Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are the latest members of the extended Duggar clan to weigh in on TLC’s cancellation of “Counting On” in the wake of Josh Duggar’s arrest on child porn charges.

While the couple parted ways with “Counting On” in 2017, when they stopped participating after backlash to transphobic comments Dillard made online, on Tuesday they issued a joint statement addressing the cancellation.

“Our statement about the cancellation of ‘Counting On’ is a little late because we just learned the news with the rest of the world last Tuesday + this season of life is quite busy for us. We first heard of the cancellation when both a friend & a cousin each texted us after seeing TLC’s statement online. We do not know how long the cancellation had been planned,” they wrote on their website.

RELATED: Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Break Their Silence On Cancellation Of ‘Counting On’ Following Son Josh’s Child Porn Arrest

“It’s been over 4 years now since we chose to step away from the show, and, although we were initially barred from sharing our decision to leave the show, we have opened up a little more recently on our social media,” the statement continued.

“During our years on the show, we had many great experiences with the network, and several of the crew members have even become like family to us! However, we also faced many pressures and some unexpected challenges which forced us to step away from the show in an effort to gain more control over our own lives and to do what was best for our family,” the couple added.

RELATED: TLC Cancels ‘Counting On’ As Judge Delays Josh Duggar’s Child Porn Trial To Fall

“The pursuit of freedom and authenticity has been a growing theme in our lives. Our story is still being written, and this event is just one more step forward toward that goal. Our family’s departure from ’19 Kids & Counting’ and ‘Counting On’ has allowed us to make our own decisions, including the ability to have a choice in what we share. For now, we will move forward on our own terms, and we look forward to whatever opportunities the future holds,” the statement concluded.