Lil Nas X caused a stir during his performance of “Montero: Call Me By Your Name” at the BET Awards when he paused mid-song to share a passionate kiss with a male backup dancer.

Legendary singer Patti LaBelle, appearing on SiriusXM’s “Urban View”, shared her feelings on the controversial moment with host Clay Cane.

“I am really understanding now that people understand people have to live their lives the way they need to live,” shared LaBelle.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Claps Back At Haters After Heating Up BET Awards With Steamy Performance, Sealed With A Kiss

“Sometimes it’s not bad to be yourself. It’s always good to be yourself and let the chips fall, but don’t be afraid and stay in the closet for the rest of your life,” she added.

“Lil Nas X came out, he kissed the man on the BET Awards, and it was what he wanted to do. Does that make him a bad person? No, he did himself. I say keep on doing you…” LaBelle said.

RELATED: Adam Lambert Compares Reaction To Lil Nas X’s Same-Sex Kiss At BET Awards To His Similar Kiss In 2009

“Don’t blow out someone’s candle so yours can light brighter. Don’t dim anybody, just give the stage and the audience what you have,” said LaBelle, adding: “I’ve been told I have a big mouth, a loud mouth. That’s the voice God gave me. And that’s the one I’m going to use until I leave this planet. And so what I’m saying is there’s room for everybody too. Some people are intimidated by certain people and there is no need to be. Just do you, and don’t step on anybody’s toes, just do you and God will bless you.”