Looks like things are heating up between Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead!

The two were spotted out and about in Laguna Beach, California, over the Fourth of July weekend, enjoying a romantic stroll and a bike ride around town. The outing came just a few days after they were photographed for the first time together since news broke that they were dating.

Photo: The Image Direct

As seen in the pics from their bike ride, Zellweger, 52, and Anstead, 42, stopped at one point to hold hands and kiss, a sweet move that was captured by photographers.

Photo: The Image Direct

ET reported last week that Zellweger was photographed enjoying the view from the balcony of Anstead’s home in Laguna Beach. The car builder previously gushed about his new digs on Instagram, which he purchased for himself and son Hudson after his split from wife Christina Haack last year.