The official trailer for the Netflix documentary based on famed tennis player Naomi Osaka has just dropped.

“No one really knows all the sacrifices that you make,” Osaka says in the opening of the trailer. “Just to be good.”

The 3-part series will look at her life on and off the court and the pressure of being an “overnight superstar”.

The documentary comes after Osaka, 23, pulled out of the French Open to focus on her mental health after the tournament fined her for not taking part in the post-match conferences. Since then, she also dropped out of the Berlin WTA 5000 and Wimbledon but has said she will compete at the Olympics.

“I always have this pressure to maintain this squeaky image,” she adds in the clip. “But now I don’t care what anyone has to say.”

In a statement released in conjunction with the trailer, Osaka said, “I feel like the platform that I have right now is something that I used to take for granted, and for me I feel like I should be using it for something. I believe, instead of following, you have to make your own path.”

Oscar nominee director Garrett Bradley added, “The series is about Naomi’s journey, within a snapshot of her life, but it’s also about life’s purpose, about personal worth, about the courage that it takes to allow one’s personal values to inform their work and vice versa. More than anything, I’d hope people can feel the power of empathy and to feel encouraged to take chances in life, perhaps especially in moments where the stakes can feel impossibly high.”

“Naomi Osaka” will hit Netflix on July 16.