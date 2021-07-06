Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are bound to bring all the laughs with their latest project, “Spirited”.

The Canadian actor, 44, took to social media on Tuesday to share the first look at the Apple Orginal Film, teasing the upcoming comedy that started production in Boston.

“Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell. You’d barely notice this was an @Apple movie!” he captioned the behind-the-scenes snap. “Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds…”

According to Apple, “Spirited” is “a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story ‘A Christmas Carol’.”

The flick also stars Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani and is being directed by Sean Anders (“Daddy’s Home,” “Daddy’s Home 2,” “Instant Family,” “Horrible Bosses 2”).

“Spirited” has no planned release date.