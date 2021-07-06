Demi Moore and her daughters have teamed up for a stunning swimwear campaign.

On Tuesday, the “Ghost” actress showed off the images from Andie Swim, featuring herself and daughters, Rumer Willis, 32, Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 27.

Moore shares all three girls with ex-Bruce Willis.

“Today is the day! SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most,” Moore captioned the images.

In the two pictures, the four beauties lounge on a dock in solid colour, classic one-pieces.

Andie Swim shared more pictures including a solo image of Moore and another of the ladies in all red.

Moore has been an investor in the company since 2017 and explained to WWD why she wanted her daughters to take part in the “Together” campaign.

“It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign,” she said. “I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love.”