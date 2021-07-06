Actress/model Janet Von Schmeling and actor Drake Bell attend the EcoLuxe Lounge's 10th Anniversary in celebration of the Oscars on February 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

On June 3, Drake Bell was arrested on charges of child endangerment surrounding some “inappropriate” online messages he sent to a 15-year-old female fan; on June 23, he pled guilty to all charges, and is currently awaiting sentencing.

Less than a week later, on June 29 Bell posted a message on Twitter, written in Spanish, revealing not only that he’s been secretly married to Janet Von Schneling, but the two are also parents.

“In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost three years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son,” the message reads when translated to English. “Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.”

Bell issued the announcement in response to rumours that began circulating online after he was seen pushing a stroller and holding a baby while he and Janet Von Schmeling visited Disneyland.