From the outside looking in, former “Bachelor” star Ben Higgins would seem to be living an enviable life.

However, that hasn’t been the case recently, and during an interview with former Bachelorette Trista Sutter’s “Better Etc.” podcast, he opened up about having hit “a low point” in his life.

“I am back in Indiana right now because of a breakdown, again, in my life where I’m going, ‘I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t know what this next season of life looks like for me,'” he explained, as reported by E! News.

“I’m farther and farther removed from the show, and at the same time, I need to figure out what my life is going to look like and what my legacy is going to be,” he continued.

“It’s also really hard because I’m at a low place. I don’t see myself as this thriving figure right now,” added Higgins, 32. “I’m kind of lamenting and separating myself from a lot of things that I have held close.”

As Higgins explained, he always felt like an “outsider” before his stint on “The Bachelorette” that led him to “The Bachelor”, which led him to begin “building an identity around that. I started to really feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is the thing that I was needing to fill me, this is the thing that will change the rest of my life, I’ll be in the in-group forever now.'”

However, as time went by he felt his “lustfulness toward fame” had “started to fade.”

“I started to try to reach to stay relevant… and the more I did that the more I lost myself… the more I was living, not just for other people, but just for other people’s attention, not even to have a connection with them,” he said.