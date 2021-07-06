Kim Kardashian is taking a step back from KKW Beauty.

On Tuesday, the mogul announced that as of August 1, her KKW Beauty website would be shut down. However, it isn’t goodbye forever.

“To Our Loyal Customers, It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years,” the first of a series of tweets from Kardashian read.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Wipes Out Wakesurfing On Family Vacation

Explaining they will re-launch “under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the https://t.co/FsvhIerHFs site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 6, 2021

“I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned,” Kardashian continued, saying that soon customers will be able to purchase “beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website.”

Concluding, “Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won’t be gone for too long.”

Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won’t be gone for too long. xo, Kim Kardashian West — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 6, 2021

The mom of four launched the line in 2017, selling 20 per cent for $200 million to Coty Inc. in 2020.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Assures Fans She Adhered To The Vatican’s Dress Code After Wearing Cutout Gown

A common thought in the comments is that Kardashian will be dropping the “W” which stood for “West” amid her divorce from Kanye West.

Earlier this year, Kardashian filed 21 trademarks under “SKKN BY KIM” that covers everything from home goods, supplements, makeup to children’s entertainment.