Elle Evans is back for the third and final entry in Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” franchise, and this time the teen (played by Joey King) has a difficult decision to make.

In a new trailer for “The Kissing Booth 3”, Elle and her pals spend their final summer before heading off to college at a beach house while a big decision looms.

“It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elardi) or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney),” reads Netflix’s synopsis. “Whose heart will Elle break as ‘The Kissing Booth’ trilogy comes to an end?”

King’s character sums up the bittersweet theme of the third “Kissing Booth” movie in a voiceover at the end of the trailer. “People pass through our lives,” she says. “Some of them fade into memories, but a few become part of who you are.”

“The Kissing Booth 3” premieres on Aug. 11