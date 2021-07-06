Donovan Hoffer took to the stage of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday night’s episode, and it didn’t take long for the judges to realize they were listening to someone special.

An actor and singer with an eye toward performing on Broadway, Hoffer chose a difficult selection for his audition: “Think of Me” from “The Phantom of the Opera”.

As Lancaster Online reports, Hoffer is a native of Pennsyvlania’s Lancaster County who’s appeared in numerous local stage productions; in fact, he actually has appeared on Broadway, in a 2018 production of “Rocktopia”, which blended the rock and opera genres.

His soaring tenor caught the judges by surprise, with Simon Cowell’s eyes widening in shock as he effortlessly hit the song’s high notes. “That’s unique,” Cowell told fellow judge Heidi Klum while Hoffer sang.

His joyful, quasi-operatic performance brought the crowd to its feet, along with all four judges, and it seems certain viewers will be seeing a lot more of him in the weeks to come.