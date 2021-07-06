Click to share this via email

Things got heated between Maluma and Scott Disick on Tuesday.

It started when the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star tweeted, “Wtf with this guy @maluma.”

The Colombian singer replied, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?”

“@maluma I didn’t have to try that hard, get over yourself your a joke,” Disick continued.

Maluma also shared the exchange on his Instagram Stories.

The two have previously hung out multiple times so fans were confused where the hostility came from.

However, it could all be for show.

The Algemeiner Journal published a story on July 5 about Israeli model Eden Fines starring in a new music video where she is in a love triangle between Disick and Maluma. Which would fit in with their comments.

Fines apparently filmed her scenes last month in Miami.

Disick and Maluma have had a close friendship with the former wishing the latter a happy birthday earlier this year.

“Happy birthday Papi 🥩,” Disick wrote next to a photo of them together.

Maluma has also previously been linked to Disick’s sister-in-law Kim Kardashian after they hung out in Miami in April for the opening The Goodtime Hotel but Kardashian shut down rumours of a romance between the two.