Gigi Deluxe and daughter Devon appeared in Tuesday night’s edition of “America’s Got Talent” for their audition, which led judge Howie Mandel to ask them about their act.

“She’s my human target,” Gigi said, her explanation making Mandel nervous about what he was about to see.

“Married?” Mandel queried, with Gigi replying, “Divorced.”

“What happened to him?” yelped Sofia Vergara. “Let’s just say she missed,” quipped Mandel.

Then it was time for the act, with Devon sticking an inflated gold balloon in her mouth while her mom picked up a hunting bow and notched an arrow.

The arrow pierced its target, popping the balloon to reveal another smaller balloon that had been inside.

Her second shot popped that balloon, revealing an even smaller green balloon within.

“She’s dead if this goes wrong,” Cowell pointed out as Gigi drew back her bow and took aim at the tiny balloon — hitting it dead on, about an inch from her daughter’s face.

But the act hadn’t finished yet, with Devon then positioning herself in the middle of the target, extending her arms in the air before Gigi fired off a succession of arrows, each striking inches away from her daughter’s body before taking their bows.

The judges’ terror turned to joy that Devon had survived; after a three-one yes vote (Mandel was the sole dissenter), viewers will be seeing this mother-daughter danger duo in the future.