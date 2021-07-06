Victory Brinker is proof that big things can be concealed within small packages.

Before the nine-year-old singer took the stage for her “America’s Got Talent” audition, a bird was seen flying atop the stage.

“That is a lucky sign,” said judge Simon Cowell — presciently, as it turned out.

After making her way onto the stage, Brinker chatted with the judges, with Cowell asking what she plans to do with the money if she were to win the season’s million-dollar grand prize.

“Buy Simon a rainbow shirt that has glitter on it,” she declared, telling the black-shirted Cowell that “you need some colour!”

Then, Brinker launched into her performance, instantly leaving the judges stunned with an operatic selection, her powerful voice sounding like an opera diva and not a 9-year-old girl.

When her song had concluded, all four judges offered their praise until Simon Cowell halted the proceedings and called host Terry Crews over to the judges’ table while Brinker stood onstage looking nervous and confused.

After the judges conferred in a whispered huddle, Cowell returned to his chair and resumed his comments, stunning the audience when he declared that “we’re not going to give you a yes today.”

As the audience booed, Cowell continued: “We’re going to do something else we’ve never, ever done on the show before. We are all going to give you something special.”

He then began counting down from five; on one, Crews joined all four judges in simultaneously slamming their hands down on the Golden Buzzer — an “AGT” first!