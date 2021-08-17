Newlyweds Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are reportedly preparing to welcome a new member to the family.

Page Six reports that the “Black Widow” star is pregnant with the couple’s first child together. Johansson is mother to 6-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

“Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled,” one source told the outlet.

RELATED: Colin Jost Slimes Scarlett Johansson While New ‘Black Widow’ Clip Drops

“Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile,” another source added.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that over the weekend Jost actually told the audience at his stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut that they are expecting a baby. A source in the audience reportedly told the the outlet that the comedian said: “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting.”

As Page Six notes, pregnancy rumours began last month when Johansson skipped several events for her upcoming “Avengers” prequel “Black Widow”.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Says Saying ‘Goodbye’ To ‘Black Widow’ Is ‘Bittersweet’

“She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” a source said.

She has, however, been doing talk show appearances via Zoom, such as a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where she was seen from the shoulders up.

ET Canada has reached out to Johansson’s rep for comment.