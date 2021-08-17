Newlyweds Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are reportedly preparing to welcome a new member to the family.

Page Six reports that the “Black Widow” star is pregnant with the couple’s first child together. Johansson is mother to 6-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

“Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled,” one source told the outlet.

“Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile,” another source added.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that over the weekend Jost actually told the audience at his stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut that they are expecting a baby. A source in the audience reportedly told the the outlet that the comedian said: “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting.”

As Page Six notes, pregnancy rumours began last month when Johansson skipped several events for her upcoming “Avengers” prequel “Black Widow”.

“She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” a source said.

She has, however, been doing talk show appearances via Zoom, such as a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where she was seen from the shoulders up.

ET Canada has reached out to Johansson’s rep for comment.

