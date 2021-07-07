Click to share this via email

Basketball fans can be really harsh on social media.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” aired another “Mean Tweets” segment Tuesday, and this time it was the NBA 2021 edition.

Shaquille O’Neal, LaVar Ball, Grant Hill, Caron Butler, Khris Middleton, Kemba Walker, Domantas Sabonis, Kyle Lowry, Dwight Howard, Spencer Dinwiddie, Ja Morant, Brandon Ingram, Trae Young, Zach LaVine, and Pascal Siakim took turns reading out mean comments.

Shaq read, “Shaquille O’Neal? More like Shaquille-Hasn’t-Missed-A-Meal,” to which he responded: “That’s a good one. Tell your mother to make my sandwich.

“And be naked when I get there. Hi mom,” he added with a huge grin.

LaVar Ball, Khris Middleton, and Pascal Siakam all read out mean comments about their teeth, while someone else tweeted that Trae Young’s hair was “like a lollipop that got dropped on the carpet.”

Ja Morant read that he “looks like a guy who would bench-press just the bar,” as Brandon Ingram received a skinny joke so bad that he didn’t even understand it.

See more in the clip above.