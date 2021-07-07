Kelly Dodd has apologized after receiving a legal letter from the Dubrow family.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star shared a video to her Instagram Story Tuesday, explaining how she’d received the letter after suggesting she caught COVID-19 from Heather Dubrow’s 16-year-old son, Nicholas.

Dodd, her husband Rick Leventhal, and Nicholas were among those attending a New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado.

The reality TV star shared, “So I got this letter from an attorney for the Dubrow family reminding me I made a statement that may sound like truth, when in fact it was a joke and for that, I am offering my sincere apology.

“I did get COVID at a party New Year’s Eve, and Heather Dubrow’s son and his friends were all there. And while I had information leading us all to believe we could’ve gotten COVID from them, because we all — like, 24 of us — got COVID that night, we obviously have no way of proving or knowing for sure he or his friends were the source of our infection.

“And for that, I apologize. I’m going on the record right now to be very clear: Rick and I don’t know how we caught the virus, and we’re both very very sorry for any trouble we caused the Dubrow family,” the star, who will not be returning to “RHOC”, concluded.

Dodd’s comments come after her 15-year-old daughter Jolie was also diagnosed with COVID at the end of June.

Over the past year or so, Dodd has made headlines for controversial remarks about COVID-19, including her declaration the pandemic was “God’s way of thinning the herd.”