RuPaul is back in his element.

The “Drag Race” star is on the new episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, guest-hosted by Loni Love from “The Real”.

Among the things the two bond over is their massive wig collections.

“Is that a trick question?” RuPaul says after Love asks how many wigs he owns. “I call my wigs ‘my girls’, so most of the girls are two because I need the height and I need the volume. So most of the wigs you see, that’s two wigs right there.”

He also reveals that some of the wigs he wears in the new season of “Drag Race” are over 20 years old.

Love also comments on RuPaul opening up the season finale with a drag performance, which he hasn’t done in many years.

“It made me think, I need to go to Vegas and do my own show,” RuPaul says.

Also on the show, RuPaul joins Love and tWitch for a game of “Daytime-Friendly, Dirty Heads Up!”

The game starts with RuPaul and Love acting out phrases for tWitch to guess, including phrases like “lap dance,” “popping champagne” and “spanking.”