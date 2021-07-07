The Road Hammers have new music on the way.

After a two-year hiatus, the Canadian country trio just announced their new EP Back At It, set for release August 20.

Travis Russ

“We had a blast putting together this EP, it feels good to finally share it with everyone. Now we can’t wait to get out on stage and crank it up live for y’all,” says frontman Jason McCoy.

The boys also shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip with ET Canada, in which they shoot the music video for their fiery lead single “The Boys Are Back At It”.

The music video celebrates the trio finally reuniting to perform in a live setting after being away from the stage for such a long time.

“COVID and our global situation put a damper on everyone’s music ambitions and projects, but for us, we really dug into making a new album and making it great,” explains Clayton Bellamy. “We wanted to come out of the gate swinging with something that the Hammers are famous for, which is a great rocking country tune.”

McCoy adds: “We can’t wait to see you on the road.”

The upcoming project sees the Hammers collaborating with Canada’s close-knit country community, including Meghan Patrick on “Hillbilly Disco” and Tim Hicks on “Stay Wild”.

In addition, the CCMA Award winners teamed up with Terri Clark, Dan Davidson, Jason Blaine, Cory Marks, Aaron Pritchett, and Gordie Johnson on the collaborative “All My Friends”.

Here’s the full tracklist:

1. The Boys Are Back At It

2. All My Friends (with Special Guests)

3. Stay Wild (feat. Tim Hicks)

4. Down Down Down

5. Give’r

6. Hillbilly Disco (feat. Meghan Patrick)

Fans can pre-save the new project here.

Watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes video above.