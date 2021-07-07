Brie Larson is taking a step back from her YouTube channel — at least, for now.

The actress got emotional in her latest clip, telling fans while celebrating the channel’s one-year anniversary: “I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this, to be quite honest. I didn’t know how I’d feel putting myself out there weekly in this way.”

Larson launched the channel in the middle of the pandemic to reveal more of herself.

Over the past 12 months she’s hosted some incredible guests and filled fans in on everything from what she cooks in her air fryer to her workout regime.

“I think some of you know that I started this channel, I started thinking about it before the pandemic, and it was because I needed to just like… I needed to shake it up. I needed to feel like I could just be silly and normal,” the “Captain Marvel” star shared.

“It’s the one-year anniversary, and at this exact time, I’m going to have to slow down on this. I can’t keep up with doing videos weekly. I’ve got to go back to my job. My first job. My acting job.

“I am sad about it. This is not the last video. I’m going to do more, it’s just not going to be able to be on a weekly schedule. I would love to keep making things. Keep collaborating with people.”

She confirmed her podcast “Learning Lots”, which she hosts with her best friend Jessie, will continue on a bi-weekly schedule.

Larson told fans, “Thank you for joining me on this journey… I hope that you found some joy in these videos because I found a lot of joy in making them.”