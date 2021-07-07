Click to share this via email

“The Rock” looks more like a brick wall.

Dwayne Johnson celebrated the end of production on DC and Warner Bros’ “Black Adam” live-action antihero movie on Tuesday. The “Hobbs & Shaw” star marked the occasion by posting a photo of his gargantuan back.

“Almost two years of hardcore, intense training, diet, character prep and execution,” the Rock wrote. “You’ve been right there rockin’ with me all this time… And now it’s my turn and I hope to deliver the definitive antihero you deserve.”

The eight-time WWE champion promised, “The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.”

“Black Adam” is scheduled to premiere July 29, 2022.