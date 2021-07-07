Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had their dream wedding on Saturday.

The couple said their “I dos” in a backyard chapel on Shelton’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch surrounded by 40 family members and close friends.

A source told People: “They purposely kept the wedding simple. They didn’t want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones.”

“They’re a very family-oriented couple, and that’s exactly what the wedding was about,” they added. “Family was at the centre of everything.”

Shelton and Stefani may have very different backgrounds but they were both very much on the same page for their wedding day.

“Their shared faith is very important,” said the source. “Having the wedding at home was a way for their families — and Gwen — to be as comfortable as possible. Blake wanted the day to be perfect for Gwen. His love for her is so deep.”

The couple regularly go to the ranch for downtime with Stefani’s sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

The source said, “They thought it was the perfect place for their wedding,” given the abundance of happy memories shared there.

“They’ve been really excited leading up to the big day. Blake and Gwen were just so happy and looking forward to celebrating their relationship with their families.

“They already felt like husband and wife long before the wedding and have been operating as life partners. This day was a formality that was important to the whole family.”

The showbiz couple started dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on “The Voice”.

Shelton had just filed for divorce from his second wife, Miranda Lambert, as Stefani announced her split from her husband of 13 years, Rossdale.